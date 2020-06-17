1538 Arlington Street

Amenities
REMARKABLE European style apartment on fashionable Arlington Street in the Heart of Historic Houston Heights. ALL BILLS PAID including secure WI-FI, but excluding cable. Quietly nestled behind a majestic Houston Heights Victorian home on one of the best blocks in the Heights. Private entrance and good storage. Please see diagram in attachments to get a sense of size. This is small and not for everyone. Full Chef's kitchen with chic industrial feel. Combo living/sleeping space more like a studio apartment. Washer, dryer, refrigerator included. Also covered parking is available underneath the apartment.