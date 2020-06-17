1538 Arlington Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

REMARKABLE European style apartment on fashionable Arlington Street in the Heart of Historic Houston Heights. ALL BILLS PAID including secure WI-FI, but excluding cable. Quietly nestled behind a majestic Houston Heights Victorian home on one of the best blocks in the Heights. Private entrance and good storage. Please see diagram in attachments to get a sense of size. This is small and not for everyone. Full Chef's kitchen with chic industrial feel. Combo living/sleeping space more like a studio apartment. Washer, dryer, refrigerator included. Also covered parking is available underneath the apartment.