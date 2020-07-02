1526 Chantilly Lane

Amenities

Location, location, location!! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home is zoned to the highly desirable Oak Forest Elementary. The home features original wood floors and a beautifully updated light and bright kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and center island! From the kitchen, french doors lead to a wooden deck and large backyard with shed. The exterior has new paint, and front and back yards. Large master bedrooms has a walk-in closet and large master shower. Close to parks, schools, restaurants and Freeways. Washer/dryer and fridge are included in the lease, and utility room is in the house. Don't wait to see this one, it won't last long!