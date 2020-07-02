All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1526 Chantilly Lane

1526 Chantilly Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1526 Chantilly Lane, Houston, TX 77018
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
Location, location, location!! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home is zoned to the highly desirable Oak Forest Elementary. The home features original wood floors and a beautifully updated light and bright kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and center island! From the kitchen, french doors lead to a wooden deck and large backyard with shed. The exterior has new paint, and front and back yards. Large master bedrooms has a walk-in closet and large master shower. Close to parks, schools, restaurants and Freeways. Washer/dryer and fridge are included in the lease, and utility room is in the house. Don't wait to see this one, it won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1526 Chantilly Lane have any available units?
1526 Chantilly Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1526 Chantilly Lane have?
Some of 1526 Chantilly Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1526 Chantilly Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1526 Chantilly Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1526 Chantilly Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1526 Chantilly Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1526 Chantilly Lane offer parking?
No, 1526 Chantilly Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1526 Chantilly Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1526 Chantilly Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1526 Chantilly Lane have a pool?
No, 1526 Chantilly Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1526 Chantilly Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 1526 Chantilly Lane has accessible units.
Does 1526 Chantilly Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1526 Chantilly Lane has units with dishwashers.

