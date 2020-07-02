1509 Spring St

Amenities

Offered By Precision Realty & Management, LLC - Beautiful, Contemporary/Modern 4 Story Home With a Roof Top Patio Boasting a wonderful View of Downtown Houston! 3 Master Bedrooms! All Stainless Appliances in the Kitchen Including a Wine Cooler! Beautiful Wood Flooring Throughout the Den, Kitchen and Dining Area. Carpet in the Two Masters on the Third Floor and Sealed Concrete in the Master on the First Floor. Patio area off the 1st Floor Master with French Doors and Automatic Rolling Storm Shutter. Automatic Window Coverings Throughout the Home. This is a Wonderful Home for Entertaining with Easy Access to Major Freeways! Come See It Today!



(RLNE4502815)