1509 Spring St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1509 Spring St

1509 Spring Street · No Longer Available
Location

1509 Spring Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Offered By Precision Realty & Management, LLC - Beautiful, Contemporary/Modern 4 Story Home With a Roof Top Patio Boasting a wonderful View of Downtown Houston! 3 Master Bedrooms! All Stainless Appliances in the Kitchen Including a Wine Cooler! Beautiful Wood Flooring Throughout the Den, Kitchen and Dining Area. Carpet in the Two Masters on the Third Floor and Sealed Concrete in the Master on the First Floor. Patio area off the 1st Floor Master with French Doors and Automatic Rolling Storm Shutter. Automatic Window Coverings Throughout the Home. This is a Wonderful Home for Entertaining with Easy Access to Major Freeways! Come See It Today!

(RLNE4502815)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 Spring St have any available units?
1509 Spring St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1509 Spring St have?
Some of 1509 Spring St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1509 Spring St currently offering any rent specials?
1509 Spring St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 Spring St pet-friendly?
No, 1509 Spring St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1509 Spring St offer parking?
No, 1509 Spring St does not offer parking.
Does 1509 Spring St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1509 Spring St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 Spring St have a pool?
No, 1509 Spring St does not have a pool.
Does 1509 Spring St have accessible units?
No, 1509 Spring St does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 Spring St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1509 Spring St does not have units with dishwashers.

