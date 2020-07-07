15 Bayou Pointe

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated pool

Completely renovated town home in a gated community in the heart of memorial! - This subdivision has its own private pool only a few steps down the road!



This town home features a master bedroom on the first floor and another one in the second. With an open concept kitchen, integrating all the living room and dining area this property is perfect for a person or family looking for a very quiet neighborhood in the heart of memorial.



The brand new granite counter tops throughout and new fixtures make this property very desirable for any person. Schedule your showing today! Call 281-704-4302



(RLNE4108965)