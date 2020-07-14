All apartments in Houston
Gables Cityscape
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 AM

Gables Cityscape

3720 W Alabama St · (832) 241-5374
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3720 W Alabama St, Houston, TX 77027
Greenway - Upper Kirby

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 7205 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 614 sqft

Unit 9203 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,055

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 737 sqft

Unit 5106 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 614 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3303 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 894 sqft

Unit 3204 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 894 sqft

Unit 7304 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 894 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Gables Cityscape.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
hot tub
We are located in the heart of the Greenway Plaza/River Oaks area offering ease of access to major freeways and the ability to walk to restaurants and shopping such as Central Market and Highland Village.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $400 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $400 per pet, 40 lbs and under | $500 per pet, 41 lbs and over
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; weight limit: 60 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot; 2 level parking garage: included in lease; private detached garage: 85/month. Covered lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Detached garage: $85/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Gables Cityscape have any available units?
Gables Cityscape has 27 units available starting at $1,035 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Gables Cityscape have?
Some of Gables Cityscape's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Gables Cityscape currently offering any rent specials?
Gables Cityscape is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Gables Cityscape pet-friendly?
Yes, Gables Cityscape is pet friendly.
Does Gables Cityscape offer parking?
Yes, Gables Cityscape offers parking.
Does Gables Cityscape have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Gables Cityscape offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Gables Cityscape have a pool?
Yes, Gables Cityscape has a pool.
Does Gables Cityscape have accessible units?
No, Gables Cityscape does not have accessible units.
Does Gables Cityscape have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Gables Cityscape has units with dishwashers.
