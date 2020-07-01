1436 Ennis Street

Amenities

Beautiful freestanding home tucked away in the rapidly growing EaDo area. Open entertaining floor plan with a unique style. Wood floors on 1st & 2nd floors-3rd bed/living/dining/kitchen combo. Carpeted 3rd floor includes master suite w/ 2nd bed, but separated for privacy. ALL 2nd bedrooms w/ full bath. Spacious 2nd floor great for hosting, includes 2 balconies (1 on each side), half bath & SS appliances. Minutes from all main stadiums, Minutemaid, BBVA stadium, & great dining. Brand new washer & gas dryer for energy savings. Beautiful views of mature oak trees from the front rooms. Fresh interior paint and new carpet!