All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1436 Ennis Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1436 Ennis Street
Last updated May 31 2019 at 9:23 PM

1436 Ennis Street

1436 Ennis Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Downtown Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1436 Ennis Street, Houston, TX 77003
Downtown Houston

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful freestanding home tucked away in the rapidly growing EaDo area. Open entertaining floor plan with a unique style. Wood floors on 1st & 2nd floors-3rd bed/living/dining/kitchen combo. Carpeted 3rd floor includes master suite w/ 2nd bed, but separated for privacy. ALL 2nd bedrooms w/ full bath. Spacious 2nd floor great for hosting, includes 2 balconies (1 on each side), half bath & SS appliances. Minutes from all main stadiums, Minutemaid, BBVA stadium, & great dining. Brand new washer & gas dryer for energy savings. Beautiful views of mature oak trees from the front rooms. Fresh interior paint and new carpet!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1436 Ennis Street have any available units?
1436 Ennis Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1436 Ennis Street have?
Some of 1436 Ennis Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1436 Ennis Street currently offering any rent specials?
1436 Ennis Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1436 Ennis Street pet-friendly?
No, 1436 Ennis Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1436 Ennis Street offer parking?
No, 1436 Ennis Street does not offer parking.
Does 1436 Ennis Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1436 Ennis Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1436 Ennis Street have a pool?
No, 1436 Ennis Street does not have a pool.
Does 1436 Ennis Street have accessible units?
No, 1436 Ennis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1436 Ennis Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1436 Ennis Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Easton Village
8550 Easton Commons Dr
Houston, TX 77095
Crossings at St. Charles
5505 Pine St
Houston, TX 77081
4202 Stanford St
4202 Stanford Street
Houston, TX 77006
Oaks of Westchase
2851 Wallingford Dr
Houston, TX 77042
Crossings at Berkley Square
5900 North Braeswood Boulevard
Houston, TX 77074
Metro Greenway
4100 Southwest Fwy
Houston, TX 77027
Briarwood
2520 Winrock Blvd
Houston, TX 77057
Montebello Gardens
6401 Winsome Lane
Houston, TX 77057

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston