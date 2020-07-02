1423 Alexander St

Amenities
Available December 1st! A private garage conversion located on a quite street in the Heights, a great walkable neighborhood full of low key restaurants, good coffee, and quirky shops.
Located just a few blocks from the Heights Hike and Bike trail (which goes all the way downtown) and less than a mile away from the White Oak Bayou Greenway.
This unit includes shaded street parking, shared patio, and shared washer and dryer (in the main house). Owners live in the main house.
The rent is $1000, with an additional utility charge of $100 including electricity, water, garbage, internet (at&t fiber).
550 sq ft studio
Brand new through wall air condition/heat
Updated kitchen and bathroom
Kitchen separate to the living area