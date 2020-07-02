All apartments in Houston
1423 Alexander St
1423 Alexander St

1423 Alexander Street · No Longer Available
Location

1423 Alexander Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Available December 1st! A private garage conversion located on a quite street in the Heights, a great walkable neighborhood full of low key restaurants, good coffee, and quirky shops.

Located just a few blocks from the Heights Hike and Bike trail (which goes all the way downtown) and less than a mile away from the White Oak Bayou Greenway.

This unit includes shaded street parking, shared patio, and shared washer and dryer (in the main house). Owners live in the main house.

The rent is $1000, with an additional utility charge of $100 including electricity, water, garbage, internet (at&t fiber).

550 sq ft studio
Brand new through wall air condition/heat
Updated kitchen and bathroom
Kitchen separate to the living area

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1423 Alexander St have any available units?
1423 Alexander St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1423 Alexander St have?
Some of 1423 Alexander St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1423 Alexander St currently offering any rent specials?
1423 Alexander St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1423 Alexander St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1423 Alexander St is pet friendly.
Does 1423 Alexander St offer parking?
Yes, 1423 Alexander St offers parking.
Does 1423 Alexander St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1423 Alexander St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1423 Alexander St have a pool?
No, 1423 Alexander St does not have a pool.
Does 1423 Alexander St have accessible units?
No, 1423 Alexander St does not have accessible units.
Does 1423 Alexander St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1423 Alexander St does not have units with dishwashers.

