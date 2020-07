Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly all utils included cable included carport pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub cable included oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly carport cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

Our comfortable community offers beautiful one and two bedroom apartment homes. While living at Colonial Apartments, take advantage of our premier amenities, including all bills paid, free basic cable, and access to our free video library. Enjoy relaxing by our refreshing pool, or connect with the neighbors while using one our six onsite laundry facility. We have no doubt you will love living a life of comfort and relaxation at Colonial Apartments!