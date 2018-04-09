All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14218 Misty Meadow Lane

14218 Misty Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14218 Misty Meadow Lane, Houston, TX 77079
Energy Corridor

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
Stunning, updated, move-in ready 3/2.5 townhome in sought after Memorial Club with gorgeous wood floors throughout, granite kitchen countertops, recessed lighting, fireplace and ceiling fans! Very open concept, very spacious master bedroom and bathroom with double sinks, extended shower with beautiful tile work and large walk-in closet. Convenient Energy Corridor community line with mature trees, three pools, tennis courts, playground and lots of green space! Zoned to award winning Spring Branch ISD. Just a hop away from City Center, Memorial City Mall, the Galleria.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14218 Misty Meadow Lane have any available units?
14218 Misty Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 14218 Misty Meadow Lane have?
Some of 14218 Misty Meadow Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14218 Misty Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14218 Misty Meadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14218 Misty Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14218 Misty Meadow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 14218 Misty Meadow Lane offer parking?
No, 14218 Misty Meadow Lane does not offer parking.
Does 14218 Misty Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14218 Misty Meadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14218 Misty Meadow Lane have a pool?
Yes, 14218 Misty Meadow Lane has a pool.
Does 14218 Misty Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 14218 Misty Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14218 Misty Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 14218 Misty Meadow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

