14218 Misty Meadow Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

Stunning, updated, move-in ready 3/2.5 townhome in sought after Memorial Club with gorgeous wood floors throughout, granite kitchen countertops, recessed lighting, fireplace and ceiling fans! Very open concept, very spacious master bedroom and bathroom with double sinks, extended shower with beautiful tile work and large walk-in closet. Convenient Energy Corridor community line with mature trees, three pools, tennis courts, playground and lots of green space! Zoned to award winning Spring Branch ISD. Just a hop away from City Center, Memorial City Mall, the Galleria.