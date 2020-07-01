13910 Britoak Lane

Amenities
Available for immediate move in! Fantastic Opportunity Located In The Highly Desirable Spring Brach ISD Neighborhood of Nottingham. (Wilchester Elementary/ Memorial Middle/ Stratford High). Convenient Access to I-10, The Beltway, Shopping &amp; Dining. Remodeled 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home Featuring High Ceilings, New Flooring, Lots of Natural Light, Feature Fireplace, Remodeled Eat In Kitchen With SS Appliances &amp; Granite Counters. Large Bedrooms All Feature Walk in Closets. Front of Home Offers Extra Parking With A Circle Drive And Mature Trees. Full Size Washer &amp; Dryer Included. Large backyard.Application Required; good credit; no criminal history; no evictions/broken leases; income 3x rent. Pets are considered on a case by case basis &amp; additional fees apply. No Sec 8. No Smoking