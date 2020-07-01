All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13910 Britoak Lane

13910 Britoak Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13910 Britoak Lane, Houston, TX 77079
Memorial

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Available for immediate move in! Fantastic Opportunity Located In The Highly Desirable Spring Brach ISD Neighborhood of Nottingham. (Wilchester Elementary/ Memorial Middle/ Stratford High). Convenient Access to I-10, The Beltway, Shopping &amp;amp; Dining. Remodeled 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home Featuring High Ceilings, New Flooring, Lots of Natural Light, Feature Fireplace, Remodeled Eat In Kitchen With SS Appliances &amp;amp; Granite Counters. Large Bedrooms All Feature Walk in Closets. Front of Home Offers Extra Parking With A Circle Drive And Mature Trees. Full Size Washer &amp;amp; Dryer Included. Large backyard.Application Required; good credit; no criminal history; no evictions/broken leases; income 3x rent. Pets are considered on a case by case basis &amp;amp; additional fees apply. No Sec 8. No Smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13910 Britoak Lane have any available units?
13910 Britoak Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 13910 Britoak Lane have?
Some of 13910 Britoak Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13910 Britoak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13910 Britoak Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13910 Britoak Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 13910 Britoak Lane is pet friendly.
Does 13910 Britoak Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13910 Britoak Lane offers parking.
Does 13910 Britoak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13910 Britoak Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13910 Britoak Lane have a pool?
No, 13910 Britoak Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13910 Britoak Lane have accessible units?
No, 13910 Britoak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13910 Britoak Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13910 Britoak Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

