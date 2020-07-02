1316 Dennis Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Family friendly home in gated midtown community boasts updates & great location. Within walking distance of the Monorail, Weights and Measures and the new Midtown Super Block, it's also a straight shot to Downtown and the Med Center. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and subway tile back splash. The extra kitchen cabinets added in the renovation provide ample storage. The recently added blown insulation and a new roof will keep energy costs down. The home is also conveniently located walking distance to a park and the new dog park! Washer and Dryer included.