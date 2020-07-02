All apartments in Houston
1316 Dennis Street
1316 Dennis Street

1316 Dennis St · No Longer Available
Location

1316 Dennis St, Houston, TX 77004
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Family friendly home in gated midtown community boasts updates & great location. Within walking distance of the Monorail, Weights and Measures and the new Midtown Super Block, it's also a straight shot to Downtown and the Med Center. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and subway tile back splash. The extra kitchen cabinets added in the renovation provide ample storage. The recently added blown insulation and a new roof will keep energy costs down. The home is also conveniently located walking distance to a park and the new dog park! Washer and Dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1316 Dennis Street have any available units?
1316 Dennis Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1316 Dennis Street have?
Some of 1316 Dennis Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1316 Dennis Street currently offering any rent specials?
1316 Dennis Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1316 Dennis Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1316 Dennis Street is pet friendly.
Does 1316 Dennis Street offer parking?
No, 1316 Dennis Street does not offer parking.
Does 1316 Dennis Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1316 Dennis Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1316 Dennis Street have a pool?
No, 1316 Dennis Street does not have a pool.
Does 1316 Dennis Street have accessible units?
No, 1316 Dennis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1316 Dennis Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1316 Dennis Street has units with dishwashers.

