1315 E Brooklake Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible clubhouse parking pool tennis court

DID NOT FLOOD! Luxury is at your reach in this absolutely beautiful home! From the moment you enter the double doors you and your guests will be impressed by the 2 story high ceilings and Fireplace Facade. This functional and open Floorplan is the perfect space for entertaining. The large wet bar is nicely tucked in at the corner and features a built-in Wine-Fridge. The beautifully updated kitchen shows off an over-sized Island giving you space to prepare large Meals during Family gatherings. Invite all your guests to a wonderful Pool party! Plenty of space for sitting around the pool. And wait until you see the best room in the house: The Study which could be used as a fifth bedroom since it has a closet. The Study is currently being used as a Craft Room and the furniture could stay with the home if desired by the tenants. This amazing community offers a Pool, Tennis Courts, a Clubhouse and it's patrolled by the Harris County Precinct 5 Constables. CALL TODAY FOR YOU PRIVATE TOUR!