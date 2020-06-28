All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 8 2019 at 5:17 PM

1315 E Brooklake Drive

1315 East Brooklake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1315 East Brooklake Drive, Houston, TX 77077
Briarforest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
DID NOT FLOOD! Luxury is at your reach in this absolutely beautiful home! From the moment you enter the double doors you and your guests will be impressed by the 2 story high ceilings and Fireplace Facade. This functional and open Floorplan is the perfect space for entertaining. The large wet bar is nicely tucked in at the corner and features a built-in Wine-Fridge. The beautifully updated kitchen shows off an over-sized Island giving you space to prepare large Meals during Family gatherings. Invite all your guests to a wonderful Pool party! Plenty of space for sitting around the pool. And wait until you see the best room in the house: The Study which could be used as a fifth bedroom since it has a closet. The Study is currently being used as a Craft Room and the furniture could stay with the home if desired by the tenants. This amazing community offers a Pool, Tennis Courts, a Clubhouse and it's patrolled by the Harris County Precinct 5 Constables. CALL TODAY FOR YOU PRIVATE TOUR!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1315 E Brooklake Drive have any available units?
1315 E Brooklake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1315 E Brooklake Drive have?
Some of 1315 E Brooklake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1315 E Brooklake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1315 E Brooklake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1315 E Brooklake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1315 E Brooklake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1315 E Brooklake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1315 E Brooklake Drive offers parking.
Does 1315 E Brooklake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1315 E Brooklake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1315 E Brooklake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1315 E Brooklake Drive has a pool.
Does 1315 E Brooklake Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 1315 E Brooklake Drive has accessible units.
Does 1315 E Brooklake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1315 E Brooklake Drive has units with dishwashers.

