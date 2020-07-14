Gables Revere Upper Kirby

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $100 per apartment
Move-in Fees: $400 administration fee per apartment
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet Trash $25 per month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. 100 lb weight limit. Contact the leasing office for details.
Parking Details: 2 level parking garage in the building. Covered lot.
Storage Details: Additional storage available for $25-$125 per month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.