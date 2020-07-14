All apartments in Houston
Gables Revere Upper Kirby
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:57 PM

Gables Revere Upper Kirby

2305 W. Alabama St. · (713) 561-3457
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2305 W. Alabama St., Houston, TX 77098
Greenway - Upper Kirby

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 316 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,410

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 806 sqft

Unit 123 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,420

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 806 sqft

Unit 103 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,440

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 928 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 414 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,805

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1073 sqft

Unit 434 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,805

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1073 sqft

Unit 424 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,820

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1067 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Gables Revere Upper Kirby.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
coffee bar
conference room
e-payments
green community
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
online portal
pool table
trash valet
Gables Revere Upper Kirby offers the unique opportunity to enjoy loft-style living in a tranquil, charming neighborhood while also boasting tremendous walkability to dining, shopping and recreation.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $100 per apartment
Move-in Fees: $400 administration fee per apartment
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet Trash $25 per month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. 100 lb weight limit. Contact the leasing office for details.
Parking Details: 2 level parking garage in the building. Covered lot.
Storage Details: Additional storage available for $25-$125 per month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Gables Revere Upper Kirby have any available units?
Gables Revere Upper Kirby has 17 units available starting at $1,410 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Gables Revere Upper Kirby have?
Some of Gables Revere Upper Kirby's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Gables Revere Upper Kirby currently offering any rent specials?
Gables Revere Upper Kirby is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Gables Revere Upper Kirby pet-friendly?
Yes, Gables Revere Upper Kirby is pet friendly.
Does Gables Revere Upper Kirby offer parking?
Yes, Gables Revere Upper Kirby offers parking.
Does Gables Revere Upper Kirby have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Gables Revere Upper Kirby offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Gables Revere Upper Kirby have a pool?
Yes, Gables Revere Upper Kirby has a pool.
Does Gables Revere Upper Kirby have accessible units?
Yes, Gables Revere Upper Kirby has accessible units.
Does Gables Revere Upper Kirby have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Gables Revere Upper Kirby has units with dishwashers.
