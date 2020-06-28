All apartments in Houston
Houston, TX
12866 Westmere
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:24 PM

12866 Westmere

12866 Westmere Drive · No Longer Available
Houston
Eldridge - West Oaks
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

12866 Westmere Drive, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
12866 Westmere - Beautifully updated home in a pretty neighborhood with mature trees- centrally located to shopping, dining and more. Just finished, nobody has lived there since the updates were completed! New paint, flooring, cabinets and fixtures throughout. Kitchen is light and bright with Quartz countertops, built-in microwave, gas cook top, white cabinets and pretty backsplash. Brick fireplace is the perfect focal point in the living room and an eat at bar connects the living room and kitchen. Flex space is staged as a study and the formal dining room at the front of the house has big, bright windows making it great for entertaining. Crown molding in the public areas add to the beauty of the home. Bathrooms have been upgraded to match current trends. Spacious backyard with mature trees and patio make it a great place to enjoy your favorite beverage and watch the kids play! New high efficiency windows installed during the remodel.

(RLNE5348423)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12866 Westmere have any available units?
12866 Westmere doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12866 Westmere have?
Some of 12866 Westmere's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12866 Westmere currently offering any rent specials?
12866 Westmere is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12866 Westmere pet-friendly?
No, 12866 Westmere is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 12866 Westmere offer parking?
No, 12866 Westmere does not offer parking.
Does 12866 Westmere have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12866 Westmere does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12866 Westmere have a pool?
No, 12866 Westmere does not have a pool.
Does 12866 Westmere have accessible units?
No, 12866 Westmere does not have accessible units.
Does 12866 Westmere have units with dishwashers?
No, 12866 Westmere does not have units with dishwashers.

