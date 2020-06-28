Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

12866 Westmere - Beautifully updated home in a pretty neighborhood with mature trees- centrally located to shopping, dining and more. Just finished, nobody has lived there since the updates were completed! New paint, flooring, cabinets and fixtures throughout. Kitchen is light and bright with Quartz countertops, built-in microwave, gas cook top, white cabinets and pretty backsplash. Brick fireplace is the perfect focal point in the living room and an eat at bar connects the living room and kitchen. Flex space is staged as a study and the formal dining room at the front of the house has big, bright windows making it great for entertaining. Crown molding in the public areas add to the beauty of the home. Bathrooms have been upgraded to match current trends. Spacious backyard with mature trees and patio make it a great place to enjoy your favorite beverage and watch the kids play! New high efficiency windows installed during the remodel.



(RLNE5348423)