1277 Bonner Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1277 Bonner Street

1277 Bonner Street · No Longer Available
Location

1277 Bonner Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
guest parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
NOT FLOODED even during Harvey! You will love spending your evenings relaxing on your rooftop terrace and sipping a cold beverage at the end of the day. Conveniently located next to Houston's finest eateries, this Mediterranean style freestanding home features a central, community park, and guest parking. This home features high end designer paint and wallpaper, upgraded wood floors, soaring ceilings, designer light fixtures and chandeliers and a dry bar. The master suite features a luxurious master bath with soaking tub and separate shower, and a spacious closet with built ins. This unit also has a three car garage! You and your friends will enjoy watching the fireworks from your rooftop terrace every 4th of July and New Year's Eve. An elegant place to live and entertain.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1277 Bonner Street have any available units?
1277 Bonner Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1277 Bonner Street have?
Some of 1277 Bonner Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1277 Bonner Street currently offering any rent specials?
1277 Bonner Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1277 Bonner Street pet-friendly?
No, 1277 Bonner Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1277 Bonner Street offer parking?
Yes, 1277 Bonner Street offers parking.
Does 1277 Bonner Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1277 Bonner Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1277 Bonner Street have a pool?
No, 1277 Bonner Street does not have a pool.
Does 1277 Bonner Street have accessible units?
No, 1277 Bonner Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1277 Bonner Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1277 Bonner Street has units with dishwashers.

