1277 Bonner Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated guest parking

NOT FLOODED even during Harvey! You will love spending your evenings relaxing on your rooftop terrace and sipping a cold beverage at the end of the day. Conveniently located next to Houston's finest eateries, this Mediterranean style freestanding home features a central, community park, and guest parking. This home features high end designer paint and wallpaper, upgraded wood floors, soaring ceilings, designer light fixtures and chandeliers and a dry bar. The master suite features a luxurious master bath with soaking tub and separate shower, and a spacious closet with built ins. This unit also has a three car garage! You and your friends will enjoy watching the fireworks from your rooftop terrace every 4th of July and New Year's Eve. An elegant place to live and entertain.