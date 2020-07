Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Open floorplan 3/2/2 in a family friendly community. 1857 sq ft. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, freshly painted interior, updated fixtures...ready for move-in on 08/01/2020. Walk-in closets, ceiling fans, and 2" blinds. Open kitchen and living room. Easy access to I-45 S, 20 minutes to downtown, 10 minutes to Baybrook Mall. Entertain in the spacious backyard with no backyard neighbors. NO PETS ALLOWED. Must see! Won't last long!