Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction microwave accessible range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible new construction

This home is also listed for sale and owner will consider a 1-2 year lease term for the right tenant(s). Need an immediate showing, feel free to call the listing agent, A.Selena Barr before and/or after regular business hours for a prompt response. New Construction home located in the desired Shady Acres neighborhood. Contemporary, Stylish with a chef's dream kitchen and a roof top deck just in time for Summer! Ready to move in today!