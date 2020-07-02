All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1242 Omar St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1242 Omar St.
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:19 PM

1242 Omar St.

1242 Omar Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Greater Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1242 Omar Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1242 Omar St. Available 05/02/20 Stunning Heights Home! - Come see this stunning single story Heights home on a beautiful tree-lined street! Zoned to desirable Harvard ES and Hogg MS with a walk score of 82! Just 3 miles from Downtown, the Galleria and the Medical Center, the Heights provides access to walking/ running/ bike trails, unique restaurants and community events held throughout the year. This home boasts 12 foot high ceilings, making the space feel large and inviting. The interior features beautiful hardwoods, granite, stainless appliances, crown molding, plantation shutters and beautiful fixtures throughout. The kitchen and breakfast area open to a huge family room. The master boasts two large closets with abundant storage space. The recently painted exterior features three stunning porches and ample outdoor space, great for entertaining or relaxing. In addition to the two parking pads out front, a two-car garage is accessed through the alley. This is your chance to live in the heart of the Heights.

No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required.

Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease.

We do not accept housing.

*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in*

AREA Texas Realty & Property Management
2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA
Phone: +1 713-972-1222

(RLNE4857921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1242 Omar St. have any available units?
1242 Omar St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1242 Omar St. have?
Some of 1242 Omar St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1242 Omar St. currently offering any rent specials?
1242 Omar St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1242 Omar St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1242 Omar St. is pet friendly.
Does 1242 Omar St. offer parking?
Yes, 1242 Omar St. offers parking.
Does 1242 Omar St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1242 Omar St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1242 Omar St. have a pool?
No, 1242 Omar St. does not have a pool.
Does 1242 Omar St. have accessible units?
No, 1242 Omar St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1242 Omar St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1242 Omar St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Estates at Hollister
7740 W Little York Rd
Houston, TX 77040
Aris Market Square
409 Travis St
Houston, TX 77002
Camden McGowen Station
2727 Travis Street
Houston, TX 77006
Madison at Bear Creek
5735 Timber Creek Place Dr
Houston, TX 77084
3812 Wieprecht
3812 Wipprecht St
Houston, TX 77026
Tradewinds
11303 S Wilcrest Dr
Houston, TX 77099
San Paloma
1255 Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
Carriage Place
505 Wells Fargo Dr
Houston, TX 77090

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston