1242 Omar St. Available 05/02/20 Stunning Heights Home! - Come see this stunning single story Heights home on a beautiful tree-lined street! Zoned to desirable Harvard ES and Hogg MS with a walk score of 82! Just 3 miles from Downtown, the Galleria and the Medical Center, the Heights provides access to walking/ running/ bike trails, unique restaurants and community events held throughout the year. This home boasts 12 foot high ceilings, making the space feel large and inviting. The interior features beautiful hardwoods, granite, stainless appliances, crown molding, plantation shutters and beautiful fixtures throughout. The kitchen and breakfast area open to a huge family room. The master boasts two large closets with abundant storage space. The recently painted exterior features three stunning porches and ample outdoor space, great for entertaining or relaxing. In addition to the two parking pads out front, a two-car garage is accessed through the alley. This is your chance to live in the heart of the Heights.



No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required.



Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease.



We do not accept housing.



*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in*



AREA Texas Realty & Property Management

2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA

Phone: +1 713-972-1222



