The Sovereign at Regent Square

3233 W Dallas St · (833) 497-3615
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3233 W Dallas St, Houston, TX 77019
Neartown - Montrose

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 0220 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,490

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 592 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 0622 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Unit 0215 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,820

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 793 sqft

Unit 0708 · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 753 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0225 · Avail. Jul 18

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1121 sqft

Unit 1408 · Avail. now

$2,770

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1156 sqft

Unit 1008 · Avail. Sep 8

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1156 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Sovereign at Regent Square.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr concierge
dog park
fire pit
gym
game room
parking
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
guest suite
hot tub
internet access
media room
package receiving
valet service
yoga
elevator
24hr maintenance
bike storage
car charging
car wash area
cc payments
community garden
conference room
courtyard
dog grooming area
internet cafe
online portal
Rising twenty-one stories over the banks of Buffalo Bayou, The Sovereign at Regent Square is a modern high rise oasis and the perfect urban home featuring majestic views and the ultimate in comfort and convenience. With an acre solely dedicated to luxuries and conveniences, The Sovereign provides elite amenities that are unrivaled by any apartment building or even any hotel in the Houston area. It all starts with the impeccable services that make your life easier including 24-hour concierge service, 24-hour dry cleaning pick up, valet parking, and professional on-site management. Browse through our library and curl up by the fire pit with a good book or take time to reflect in our outdoor yoga space. Take a refreshing swim in our lap pool or bask in the sun within our poolside cabanas or sun lounge. Fit in a workout or a yoga session at our 2,800-square foot fitness center and yoga studio. You can even take advantage of the massage services without leaving the community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $500 admin fee
Additional: Common Area Maintenance: $150/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Storage Details: Storage units: $50/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Sovereign at Regent Square have any available units?
The Sovereign at Regent Square has 18 units available starting at $1,490 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does The Sovereign at Regent Square have?
Some of The Sovereign at Regent Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Sovereign at Regent Square currently offering any rent specials?
The Sovereign at Regent Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Sovereign at Regent Square pet-friendly?
Yes, The Sovereign at Regent Square is pet friendly.
Does The Sovereign at Regent Square offer parking?
Yes, The Sovereign at Regent Square offers parking.
Does The Sovereign at Regent Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Sovereign at Regent Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Sovereign at Regent Square have a pool?
Yes, The Sovereign at Regent Square has a pool.
Does The Sovereign at Regent Square have accessible units?
No, The Sovereign at Regent Square does not have accessible units.
Does The Sovereign at Regent Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Sovereign at Regent Square has units with dishwashers.
