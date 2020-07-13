Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range air conditioning dishwasher carpet ceiling fan extra storage granite counters ice maker microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar 24hr concierge dog park fire pit gym game room parking pool e-payments bbq/grill guest suite hot tub internet access media room package receiving valet service yoga elevator 24hr maintenance bike storage car charging car wash area cc payments community garden conference room courtyard dog grooming area internet cafe online portal

Rising twenty-one stories over the banks of Buffalo Bayou, The Sovereign at Regent Square is a modern high rise oasis and the perfect urban home featuring majestic views and the ultimate in comfort and convenience. With an acre solely dedicated to luxuries and conveniences, The Sovereign provides elite amenities that are unrivaled by any apartment building or even any hotel in the Houston area. It all starts with the impeccable services that make your life easier including 24-hour concierge service, 24-hour dry cleaning pick up, valet parking, and professional on-site management. Browse through our library and curl up by the fire pit with a good book or take time to reflect in our outdoor yoga space. Take a refreshing swim in our lap pool or bask in the sun within our poolside cabanas or sun lounge. Fit in a workout or a yoga session at our 2,800-square foot fitness center and yoga studio. You can even take advantage of the massage services without leaving the community.