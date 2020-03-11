12329 Hillcroft Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Charming home in a great location with easy access to 90 and the beltway. Enjoy beautiful laminate and tile throughout the home, no carpet! Painted in relaxing trendy neutral color, very light and bright. You will love the updated kitchen with granite countertops, abundant counter and cabinet space and refrigerator included. Washer and dryer included. Breakfast area adjacent to the kitchen. In addition, this home features a formal living room and formal dining room which are great for entertaining. The family room is very spacious and features tile flooring. Enjoy a master downstairs with three secondary bedrooms upstairs. Both bathrooms feature granite countertops. You have a large yard for entertaining along with a covered patio, this one is not one to miss! WELCOME HOME!