All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 12329 Hillcroft Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
12329 Hillcroft Street
Last updated October 28 2019 at 3:15 PM

12329 Hillcroft Street

12329 Hillcroft Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12329 Hillcroft Avenue, Houston, TX 77035
Westbury

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Charming home in a great location with easy access to 90 and the beltway. Enjoy beautiful laminate and tile throughout the home, no carpet! Painted in relaxing trendy neutral color, very light and bright. You will love the updated kitchen with granite countertops, abundant counter and cabinet space and refrigerator included. Washer and dryer included. Breakfast area adjacent to the kitchen. In addition, this home features a formal living room and formal dining room which are great for entertaining. The family room is very spacious and features tile flooring. Enjoy a master downstairs with three secondary bedrooms upstairs. Both bathrooms feature granite countertops. You have a large yard for entertaining along with a covered patio, this one is not one to miss! WELCOME HOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12329 Hillcroft Street have any available units?
12329 Hillcroft Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12329 Hillcroft Street have?
Some of 12329 Hillcroft Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12329 Hillcroft Street currently offering any rent specials?
12329 Hillcroft Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12329 Hillcroft Street pet-friendly?
No, 12329 Hillcroft Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 12329 Hillcroft Street offer parking?
Yes, 12329 Hillcroft Street offers parking.
Does 12329 Hillcroft Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12329 Hillcroft Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12329 Hillcroft Street have a pool?
No, 12329 Hillcroft Street does not have a pool.
Does 12329 Hillcroft Street have accessible units?
Yes, 12329 Hillcroft Street has accessible units.
Does 12329 Hillcroft Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12329 Hillcroft Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Alora
5500 El Camino del Rey St
Houston, TX 77081
The Aubrey
2310 Crescent Park Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Camden Vanderbilt
7171 Buffalo Speedway
Houston, TX 77025
Gables CityWalk Waterford Square
2828 Greenbriar St
Houston, TX 77098
Creekstone
10440 Deerwood Dr
Houston, TX 77042
Parque at Bellaire
7000 Cook Rd
Houston, TX 77072
Memorial West
14900 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77079
Bayberry
721 Janisch Rd
Houston, TX 77018

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston