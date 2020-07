Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities accessible parking

Beautiful 4 bedroom home with formal dining and living areas; Master Suite 1st floor, 3 generous sized bedrooms up plus small sitting area perfect for reading nook or homework. Inside freshly painted October 2019. NO WALLPAPER! Carpet in excellent condition. Great curb appeal. You'll be hard pressed to find one cleaner than this. This home is individually owned and managed. You're not just a number. No pets will be considered.