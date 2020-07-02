12225 Sandpiper Drive

Open concept living/dining/kitchen with fireplace and access to private patio. Upstairs has freshly shampooed carpet and has Master and a large loft space overlooking the living/dining room. One bedroom and full bath downstairs with access to patio and tile floors. Washer/dryer/refrigerator included.Enter Cattails community on W. Airport and turn left (GPS doesn't map properly) turn left and go to the end and turn right (building will be on the left - 2nd to the end). The unit will be the 2nd on the right.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
