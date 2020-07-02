All apartments in Houston
12225 Sandpiper Drive
12225 Sandpiper Drive

12225 Sandpiper Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12225 Sandpiper Drive, Houston, TX 77035
Greater Fondren Southwest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
accessible
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
Open concept living/dining/kitchen with fireplace and access to private patio. Upstairs has freshly shampooed carpet and has Master and a large loft space overlooking the living/dining room. One bedroom and full bath downstairs with access to patio and tile floors. Washer/dryer/refrigerator included.Enter Cattails community on W. Airport and turn left (GPS doesn't map properly) turn left and go to the end and turn right (building will be on the left - 2nd to the end). The unit will be the 2nd on the right.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12225 Sandpiper Drive have any available units?
12225 Sandpiper Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12225 Sandpiper Drive have?
Some of 12225 Sandpiper Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12225 Sandpiper Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12225 Sandpiper Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12225 Sandpiper Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12225 Sandpiper Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 12225 Sandpiper Drive offer parking?
No, 12225 Sandpiper Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12225 Sandpiper Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12225 Sandpiper Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12225 Sandpiper Drive have a pool?
No, 12225 Sandpiper Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12225 Sandpiper Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 12225 Sandpiper Drive has accessible units.
Does 12225 Sandpiper Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12225 Sandpiper Drive has units with dishwashers.

