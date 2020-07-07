12123 Broken Arrow

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Vacant and ready to move-in! Home is located in sought after neighborhood with exemplary schools and quiet street. Walking distance to Bunker Hill Elementary. Well maintained home that is filled with natural light. The home has neutral colors, updated light fixtures, fans and trim throughout. All windows have 2in blinds and custom curtains in all bedrooms, dining and study/sitting room. Main room/Den is spacious and has gas log fireplace and built-ins. Granite and marble countertops are in all bathrooms and kitchen. Ample storage throughout. Backyard has custom pergola, covered patio and is fully fenced. Attached to garage is a lovely glassed in porch that can be used for sitting, greenhouse or storage.