Home
/
Houston, TX
/
12123 Broken Arrow
Last updated January 9 2020 at 4:01 PM

12123 Broken Arrow

12123 Broken Arrow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12123 Broken Arrow Drive, Houston, TX 77024
Memorial

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Vacant and ready to move-in! Home is located in sought after neighborhood with exemplary schools and quiet street. Walking distance to Bunker Hill Elementary. Well maintained home that is filled with natural light. The home has neutral colors, updated light fixtures, fans and trim throughout. All windows have 2in blinds and custom curtains in all bedrooms, dining and study/sitting room. Main room/Den is spacious and has gas log fireplace and built-ins. Granite and marble countertops are in all bathrooms and kitchen. Ample storage throughout. Backyard has custom pergola, covered patio and is fully fenced. Attached to garage is a lovely glassed in porch that can be used for sitting, greenhouse or storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12123 Broken Arrow have any available units?
12123 Broken Arrow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12123 Broken Arrow have?
Some of 12123 Broken Arrow's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12123 Broken Arrow currently offering any rent specials?
12123 Broken Arrow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12123 Broken Arrow pet-friendly?
No, 12123 Broken Arrow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 12123 Broken Arrow offer parking?
Yes, 12123 Broken Arrow offers parking.
Does 12123 Broken Arrow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12123 Broken Arrow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12123 Broken Arrow have a pool?
No, 12123 Broken Arrow does not have a pool.
Does 12123 Broken Arrow have accessible units?
Yes, 12123 Broken Arrow has accessible units.
Does 12123 Broken Arrow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12123 Broken Arrow has units with dishwashers.

