Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1211 Jackson Boulevard
Last updated April 16 2020 at 5:15 PM

1211 Jackson Boulevard

1211 Jackson Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1211 Jackson Boulevard, Houston, TX 77006
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
Adorable free standing townhouse/condominium which has been extensively updated with engineered flooring, solid wood stairwell and fresh new neutral colored paint throughout. Air ducts have been professionally cleaned. Relax and enjoy this peaceful neighborhood located in the heart of Montrose. Walking distance to shops and restaurants with easy access to Downtown, the Medical Center and Galleria. This Home offers, stack washer and dryer, a spacious upstairs living area, a garden window to brighten the kitchen, under counter lighting and a balcony off of the living area. The Master Bedroom adjoins a lovely patio for outside access to relax and enjoy morning coffee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1211 Jackson Boulevard have any available units?
1211 Jackson Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1211 Jackson Boulevard have?
Some of 1211 Jackson Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1211 Jackson Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1211 Jackson Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1211 Jackson Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1211 Jackson Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1211 Jackson Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1211 Jackson Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1211 Jackson Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1211 Jackson Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1211 Jackson Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1211 Jackson Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1211 Jackson Boulevard have accessible units?
Yes, 1211 Jackson Boulevard has accessible units.
Does 1211 Jackson Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1211 Jackson Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

