1211 Jackson Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible

Adorable free standing townhouse/condominium which has been extensively updated with engineered flooring, solid wood stairwell and fresh new neutral colored paint throughout. Air ducts have been professionally cleaned. Relax and enjoy this peaceful neighborhood located in the heart of Montrose. Walking distance to shops and restaurants with easy access to Downtown, the Medical Center and Galleria. This Home offers, stack washer and dryer, a spacious upstairs living area, a garden window to brighten the kitchen, under counter lighting and a balcony off of the living area. The Master Bedroom adjoins a lovely patio for outside access to relax and enjoy morning coffee.