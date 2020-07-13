All apartments in Houston
Find more places like The Point at Windmill Lakes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
The Point at Windmill Lakes
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:21 AM

The Point at Windmill Lakes

10280 Windmill Lakes Blvd · (443) 399-2312
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Southbelt - Ellington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10280 Windmill Lakes Blvd, Houston, TX 77075
Southbelt - Ellington

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4106 · Avail. Aug 6

$865

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Unit 4209 · Avail. now

$885

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Unit 2205 · Avail. Jul 31

$910

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Point at Windmill Lakes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
Welcome to The Point at Windmill Lakes, where quality and comfort meet. Relaxing views of private lakes take you away from the rush of the city.\nAmenities include a sparkling pool, a gazebo, a sundeck, a jogging trail, luxury lakeside living, a clubroom, a video library, limited access gates, a on-site car wash, and lush landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 (1 bedroom), $350 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Pest control fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: 35 lbs
Parking Details: Open.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Point at Windmill Lakes have any available units?
The Point at Windmill Lakes has 3 units available starting at $865 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does The Point at Windmill Lakes have?
Some of The Point at Windmill Lakes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Point at Windmill Lakes currently offering any rent specials?
The Point at Windmill Lakes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Point at Windmill Lakes pet-friendly?
Yes, The Point at Windmill Lakes is pet friendly.
Does The Point at Windmill Lakes offer parking?
Yes, The Point at Windmill Lakes offers parking.
Does The Point at Windmill Lakes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Point at Windmill Lakes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Point at Windmill Lakes have a pool?
Yes, The Point at Windmill Lakes has a pool.
Does The Point at Windmill Lakes have accessible units?
No, The Point at Windmill Lakes does not have accessible units.
Does The Point at Windmill Lakes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Point at Windmill Lakes has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Point at Windmill Lakes?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Meyer Forest
9701 Meyer Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77096
Oaks of Charleston
15 Charleston Park Dr
Houston, TX 77025
Briar Court
11250 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77042
The Alcove
77 E Edgebrook Dr
Houston, TX 77034
Harbor Cove
4630 Magnolia Cove Dr
Houston, TX 77345
Breckenridge
535 Seminar Dr
Houston, TX 77060
2121 Ella
2121 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
Cortland Halstead
4620 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77096

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity