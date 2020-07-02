All apartments in Houston
12010 PALMCREST ST
12010 PALMCREST ST

12010 Palmcrest Street · No Longer Available
Location

12010 Palmcrest Street, Houston, TX 77034
Southbelt - Ellington

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently remolded 4 bedroom 1 bath home with all the updates: new granite counter tops, new appliance range, gorgeous bathroom, brand new carpet, ceramic tiles, new blinds, new interior & exterior paint., new vent hood. Convenient location close to freew - Recently remolded 4 bedroom 1 bath home with all the updates: new granite counter tops, new appliance range, gorgeous bathroom, brand new carpet, ceramic tiles, new blinds, new interior & exterior paint., new vent hood. Convenient location close to freeway I45, I8, and I3; close to Gulf Palms Park for kids or picnic.

(RLNE4447790)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12010 PALMCREST ST have any available units?
12010 PALMCREST ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12010 PALMCREST ST have?
Some of 12010 PALMCREST ST's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12010 PALMCREST ST currently offering any rent specials?
12010 PALMCREST ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12010 PALMCREST ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 12010 PALMCREST ST is pet friendly.
Does 12010 PALMCREST ST offer parking?
No, 12010 PALMCREST ST does not offer parking.
Does 12010 PALMCREST ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12010 PALMCREST ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12010 PALMCREST ST have a pool?
No, 12010 PALMCREST ST does not have a pool.
Does 12010 PALMCREST ST have accessible units?
No, 12010 PALMCREST ST does not have accessible units.
Does 12010 PALMCREST ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 12010 PALMCREST ST does not have units with dishwashers.

