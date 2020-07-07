All apartments in Houston
12010 Barryknoll Ln

12010 Barryknoll Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12010 Barryknoll Lane, Houston, TX 77024
Memorial

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
media room
package receiving
We have finally found it. Atlantis. What was once a mysterious legend captivating the hearts and minds of people the world over has now become a reality. It turns out Atlantis wasn't exactly an underwater paradise society of some random aqueous gods, but a luxury Houston apartment complex! I know, what a twist! Anyways, your new utopian paradise is brand new with state of the art swanky everything. Super cool. Wine chillers, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops. It's got everything basically. So yeah, you should come fulfil your destiny and come live here.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Natural Palette With Custom Details

Custom Crafted Cabinetry

Wood Floors In Living And Dining Areas

Instant and Continuous Hot Water

Built-In Bookshelves and Art Niches

Solar Shades In Bedrooms

Oversized Balconies & Terraces W/Downtown & Galleria Views

Granite In Bathrooms

Custom Tile Walk In Showers With Shower Bench

Spacious Kitchens With Islands

Stainless Steel Appliance Package

Floor-To-Ceiling Windows With Solar Shades In Living Areas

10' Ceilings

Fully-Customized Closets Throughout Home

Full-Sized Front Load Washer and Dryers

Ceiling Fans In All Bedrooms

Framed Mirrors

Floor-To-Ceiling Tile In Bathrooms

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

24-Hour Business Center

Courtyard

Wi-Fi In Amenity Areas

Rooftop Infinity Edge Pool

Rooftop Fire Pit

Private Vip Garages

Theater Room

Resident Game Room

Concierge Services

Refrigerated Storage

Storage Units

Laptop Lounge With Adjacent Library

Controlled Access Entry

24-Hour Fitness Club

Rooftop Outdoor Grilling Areas

Private Poolside Cabanas

Rooftop Kitchen and Bar

Rooftop Open Air Terrace Lounge Seating w/Outdoor Fireplace

Resident Private Dining and Catering Kitchen

Bike Storage and Repair Room

Package Acceptance With Parcel Lockers

Pet Park With Pet Washing Station

8 Levels Of Open Garage Parking

Steps From Memorial City Mall

_______________________________________

Looking for a new apartment?

We are Taco Street Locating. A taco organization with an apartment locating problem. Don't worry, it makes sense. We are awesome like that extra hunk of guacamole that gracefully mounts your al-pastor. Awesome like the creamy salsa verde that provides the cool and spicy balance to your barbacoa. We are the warm corn and or flour tortilla that brings order to your chaotic apartment research mess. Together, we can do something beautiful - finding you that new apartment. Plus, you don't have to pay us anything. Cool!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12010 Barryknoll Ln have any available units?
12010 Barryknoll Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12010 Barryknoll Ln have?
Some of 12010 Barryknoll Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12010 Barryknoll Ln currently offering any rent specials?
12010 Barryknoll Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12010 Barryknoll Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 12010 Barryknoll Ln is pet friendly.
Does 12010 Barryknoll Ln offer parking?
Yes, 12010 Barryknoll Ln offers parking.
Does 12010 Barryknoll Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12010 Barryknoll Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12010 Barryknoll Ln have a pool?
Yes, 12010 Barryknoll Ln has a pool.
Does 12010 Barryknoll Ln have accessible units?
Yes, 12010 Barryknoll Ln has accessible units.
Does 12010 Barryknoll Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 12010 Barryknoll Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

