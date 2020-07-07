12010 Barryknoll Ln

Amenities
We have finally found it. Atlantis. What was once a mysterious legend captivating the hearts and minds of people the world over has now become a reality. It turns out Atlantis wasn't exactly an underwater paradise society of some random aqueous gods, but a luxury Houston apartment complex! I know, what a twist! Anyways, your new utopian paradise is brand new with state of the art swanky everything. Super cool. Wine chillers, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops. It's got everything basically. So yeah, you should come fulfil your destiny and come live here.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Natural Palette With Custom Details
Custom Crafted Cabinetry
Wood Floors In Living And Dining Areas
Instant and Continuous Hot Water
Built-In Bookshelves and Art Niches
Solar Shades In Bedrooms
Oversized Balconies & Terraces W/Downtown & Galleria Views
Granite In Bathrooms
Custom Tile Walk In Showers With Shower Bench
Spacious Kitchens With Islands
Stainless Steel Appliance Package
Floor-To-Ceiling Windows With Solar Shades In Living Areas
10' Ceilings
Fully-Customized Closets Throughout Home
Full-Sized Front Load Washer and Dryers
Ceiling Fans In All Bedrooms
Framed Mirrors
Floor-To-Ceiling Tile In Bathrooms
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
24-Hour Business Center
Courtyard
Wi-Fi In Amenity Areas
Rooftop Infinity Edge Pool
Rooftop Fire Pit
Private Vip Garages
Theater Room
Resident Game Room
Concierge Services
Refrigerated Storage
Storage Units
Laptop Lounge With Adjacent Library
Controlled Access Entry
24-Hour Fitness Club
Rooftop Outdoor Grilling Areas
Private Poolside Cabanas
Rooftop Kitchen and Bar
Rooftop Open Air Terrace Lounge Seating w/Outdoor Fireplace
Resident Private Dining and Catering Kitchen
Bike Storage and Repair Room
Package Acceptance With Parcel Lockers
Pet Park With Pet Washing Station
8 Levels Of Open Garage Parking
Steps From Memorial City Mall
_______________________________________
Looking for a new apartment?
We are Taco Street Locating. A taco organization with an apartment locating problem. Don't worry, it makes sense. We are awesome like that extra hunk of guacamole that gracefully mounts your al-pastor. Awesome like the creamy salsa verde that provides the cool and spicy balance to your barbacoa. We are the warm corn and or flour tortilla that brings order to your chaotic apartment research mess. Together, we can do something beautiful - finding you that new apartment. Plus, you don't have to pay us anything. Cool!