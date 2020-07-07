12010 Barryknoll Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center carport clubhouse concierge courtyard dog park fire pit 24hr gym game room parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access media room package receiving

We have finally found it. Atlantis. What was once a mysterious legend captivating the hearts and minds of people the world over has now become a reality. It turns out Atlantis wasn't exactly an underwater paradise society of some random aqueous gods, but a luxury Houston apartment complex! I know, what a twist! Anyways, your new utopian paradise is brand new with state of the art swanky everything. Super cool. Wine chillers, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops. It's got everything basically. So yeah, you should come fulfil your destiny and come live here.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Natural Palette With Custom Details



Custom Crafted Cabinetry



Wood Floors In Living And Dining Areas



Instant and Continuous Hot Water



Built-In Bookshelves and Art Niches



Solar Shades In Bedrooms



Oversized Balconies & Terraces W/Downtown & Galleria Views



Granite In Bathrooms



Custom Tile Walk In Showers With Shower Bench



Spacious Kitchens With Islands



Stainless Steel Appliance Package



Floor-To-Ceiling Windows With Solar Shades In Living Areas



10' Ceilings



Fully-Customized Closets Throughout Home



Full-Sized Front Load Washer and Dryers



Ceiling Fans In All Bedrooms



Framed Mirrors



Floor-To-Ceiling Tile In Bathrooms



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



24-Hour Business Center



Courtyard



Wi-Fi In Amenity Areas



Rooftop Infinity Edge Pool



Rooftop Fire Pit



Private Vip Garages



Theater Room



Resident Game Room



Concierge Services



Refrigerated Storage



Storage Units



Laptop Lounge With Adjacent Library



Controlled Access Entry



24-Hour Fitness Club



Rooftop Outdoor Grilling Areas



Private Poolside Cabanas



Rooftop Kitchen and Bar



Rooftop Open Air Terrace Lounge Seating w/Outdoor Fireplace



Resident Private Dining and Catering Kitchen



Bike Storage and Repair Room



Package Acceptance With Parcel Lockers



Pet Park With Pet Washing Station



8 Levels Of Open Garage Parking



Steps From Memorial City Mall



_______________________________________



Looking for a new apartment?



We are Taco Street Locating. A taco organization with an apartment locating problem. Don't worry, it makes sense. We are awesome like that extra hunk of guacamole that gracefully mounts your al-pastor. Awesome like the creamy salsa verde that provides the cool and spicy balance to your barbacoa. We are the warm corn and or flour tortilla that brings order to your chaotic apartment research mess. Together, we can do something beautiful - finding you that new apartment. Plus, you don't have to pay us anything. Cool!