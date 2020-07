Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets air conditioning carpet fireplace oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking pool 24hr maintenance on-site laundry carport hot tub package receiving trash valet

LIVE CLOSE. RELAX MORE. Waters of Winrock Apartments offers you an unbeatable Houston location just east of Woodway and Voss, spacious apartment plans, and a price you truly can afford. Huge bedrooms with courtyard views and private entries make this Houston apartment community special. The Galleria is minutes away and I10 and Westheimer are only blocks away. Priced at hundreds less than other Houston apartments in the neighborhood, Waters of Winrock's gated residential setting with washers and dryers in most apartment homes offers you luxury and value you can't pass up.