11802 Legend Manor

Wonderful 2-story home in the beautiful 24/7 guard-gated Royal Oaks Country Club community. This delightful floorplan offers open-concept design that is sure to impress! Soaring two-story high foyer and family room, marvelous spiral staircase, secluded study with wood flooring, elegant dining room, wiring for surround sound, and more. You will appreciate having 2 bedrooms downstairs (Master Suite & Secondary Bedroom). Amazing island kitchen features granite countertops, GE Monogram stainless steel appliances, neutral paint colors and charming breakfast room. Great design with dual staircases, large gameroom, media and 3 very spacious bedrooms upstairs. Enormous backyard for all to enjoy and a 3-car split garage. Desirable location with close proximity to the community park and basketball courts. Remarkable home located in a resort-like community!