Location

11802 Legend Manor Drive, Houston, TX 77082
Westchase

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
game room
parking
garage
Wonderful 2-story home in the beautiful 24/7 guard-gated Royal Oaks Country Club community. This delightful floorplan offers open-concept design that is sure to impress! Soaring two-story high foyer and family room, marvelous spiral staircase, secluded study with wood flooring, elegant dining room, wiring for surround sound, and more. You will appreciate having 2 bedrooms downstairs (Master Suite & Secondary Bedroom). Amazing island kitchen features granite countertops, GE Monogram stainless steel appliances, neutral paint colors and charming breakfast room. Great design with dual staircases, large gameroom, media and 3 very spacious bedrooms upstairs. Enormous backyard for all to enjoy and a 3-car split garage. Desirable location with close proximity to the community park and basketball courts. Remarkable home located in a resort-like community!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11802 Legend Manor have any available units?
11802 Legend Manor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11802 Legend Manor have?
Some of 11802 Legend Manor's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11802 Legend Manor currently offering any rent specials?
11802 Legend Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11802 Legend Manor pet-friendly?
No, 11802 Legend Manor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 11802 Legend Manor offer parking?
Yes, 11802 Legend Manor offers parking.
Does 11802 Legend Manor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11802 Legend Manor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11802 Legend Manor have a pool?
No, 11802 Legend Manor does not have a pool.
Does 11802 Legend Manor have accessible units?
Yes, 11802 Legend Manor has accessible units.
Does 11802 Legend Manor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11802 Legend Manor has units with dishwashers.

