Home
/
Houston, TX
/
11502 Meadow Pines Ct B
Last updated April 14 2020 at 12:24 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11502 Meadow Pines Ct B
11502 Meadow Pines Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Location
11502 Meadow Pines Court, Houston, TX 77477
Alief
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Meadow Pines 11502 - Property Id: 222617
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/222617
Property Id 222617
(RLNE5543630)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11502 Meadow Pines Ct B have any available units?
11502 Meadow Pines Ct B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11502 Meadow Pines Ct B have?
Some of 11502 Meadow Pines Ct B's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11502 Meadow Pines Ct B currently offering any rent specials?
11502 Meadow Pines Ct B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11502 Meadow Pines Ct B pet-friendly?
Yes, 11502 Meadow Pines Ct B is pet friendly.
Does 11502 Meadow Pines Ct B offer parking?
No, 11502 Meadow Pines Ct B does not offer parking.
Does 11502 Meadow Pines Ct B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11502 Meadow Pines Ct B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11502 Meadow Pines Ct B have a pool?
No, 11502 Meadow Pines Ct B does not have a pool.
Does 11502 Meadow Pines Ct B have accessible units?
No, 11502 Meadow Pines Ct B does not have accessible units.
Does 11502 Meadow Pines Ct B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11502 Meadow Pines Ct B has units with dishwashers.
