11202 Windmark Plaza

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace

Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in ideal location. Large family room with tile flooring and a fire place. High ceilings, lots of windows for natural light and ceiling fans. Kitchen is spectacular, it has tile flooring, granite countertops, beautiful backsplash, and stainless-steel appliances. Refrigerator is included. Large master bedroom with a stunning master bath with a dual vanity, beautiful shower stall. Extra spacious utility room. The back yard is beautifully landscaped and provides for a peaceful get-away on the patio. $150 off first month's rent!! * Pets case by case *Good Credit, no evictions/broken leases, 3x the rent in gross