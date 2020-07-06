10906 Sageleaf Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Gorgeous newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath and 2 car attached garage home! Beautiful kitchen with quartz counter tops, breakfast bar is perfect for entertaining guests. Through the French doors is your spacious covered patio where you will enjoy hosting gatherings. Both guest and master bathrooms have new modern vanities. Gorgeous light fixtures and recessed lighting throughout. Freshly painted walls and ceilings and new wood look tile floors. Washer, Dryer, Fridge, surveillance system and lawn maintenance included!!