All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 10906 Sageleaf Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
10906 Sageleaf Lane
Last updated April 17 2019 at 5:39 AM

10906 Sageleaf Lane

10906 Sageleaf Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Southbelt - Ellington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10906 Sageleaf Lane, Houston, TX 77089
Southbelt - Ellington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Gorgeous newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath and 2 car attached garage home! Beautiful kitchen with quartz counter tops, breakfast bar is perfect for entertaining guests. Through the French doors is your spacious covered patio where you will enjoy hosting gatherings. Both guest and master bathrooms have new modern vanities. Gorgeous light fixtures and recessed lighting throughout. Freshly painted walls and ceilings and new wood look tile floors. Washer, Dryer, Fridge, surveillance system and lawn maintenance included!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10906 Sageleaf Lane have any available units?
10906 Sageleaf Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10906 Sageleaf Lane have?
Some of 10906 Sageleaf Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10906 Sageleaf Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10906 Sageleaf Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10906 Sageleaf Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10906 Sageleaf Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 10906 Sageleaf Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10906 Sageleaf Lane offers parking.
Does 10906 Sageleaf Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10906 Sageleaf Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10906 Sageleaf Lane have a pool?
No, 10906 Sageleaf Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10906 Sageleaf Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 10906 Sageleaf Lane has accessible units.
Does 10906 Sageleaf Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10906 Sageleaf Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Colonies Landing Apartments
15550 Kingfield Drive
Houston, TX 77084
Colquitt
710 Colquitt Street
Houston, TX 77006
Émile Apartments
4200 Cypress Creek Pkwy
Houston, TX 77068
Aventura on Briar Forest
14515 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Villas at Huffmeister
15050 Copper Grove Blvd
Houston, TX 77095
3812 Wieprecht
3812 Wipprecht St
Houston, TX 77026
Towne Plaza
4655 Wild Indigo St
Houston, TX 77027
Tradewinds
11303 S Wilcrest Dr
Houston, TX 77099

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston