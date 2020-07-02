All apartments in Houston
1037 Bonner Street
Last updated February 6 2020 at 10:24 PM

1037 Bonner Street

1037 Bonner Street · No Longer Available
Location

1037 Bonner Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Soft contemporary home with open concept living right in the heart of the Washington Corridor. This walk friendly area has tons of dining and entertaining options, is walking distance to the new Buffalo Heights HEB and its easy access to freeways makes this readily accessible to downtown, Memorial Park, and the Galleria! The open living/kitchen area makes it great to entertain and the upscale finishes like hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless appliances, updated bathrooms, and fresh paint make this a perfect place to call home! Washer/Dryer and Refrigerator are included and the new water heater and 1yr old ac will definitely add to this homes efficiency!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1037 Bonner Street have any available units?
1037 Bonner Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1037 Bonner Street have?
Some of 1037 Bonner Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1037 Bonner Street currently offering any rent specials?
1037 Bonner Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1037 Bonner Street pet-friendly?
No, 1037 Bonner Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1037 Bonner Street offer parking?
Yes, 1037 Bonner Street offers parking.
Does 1037 Bonner Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1037 Bonner Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1037 Bonner Street have a pool?
No, 1037 Bonner Street does not have a pool.
Does 1037 Bonner Street have accessible units?
No, 1037 Bonner Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1037 Bonner Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1037 Bonner Street has units with dishwashers.

