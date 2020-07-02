1037 Bonner Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Soft contemporary home with open concept living right in the heart of the Washington Corridor. This walk friendly area has tons of dining and entertaining options, is walking distance to the new Buffalo Heights HEB and its easy access to freeways makes this readily accessible to downtown, Memorial Park, and the Galleria! The open living/kitchen area makes it great to entertain and the upscale finishes like hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless appliances, updated bathrooms, and fresh paint make this a perfect place to call home! Washer/Dryer and Refrigerator are included and the new water heater and 1yr old ac will definitely add to this homes efficiency!