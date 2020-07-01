All apartments in Houston
Location

1025 West 21st Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Immaculate Tuscan style home located in a small gated community in the heart of Shady Acres! Open floor plan with lots of windows and tons of natural light. Large island with pendent lights is the focal point of the gorgeous kitchen. Stainless steel appliances including a wine fridge. Kitchen and living room come together making it an entertainers dream. Master bedroom is a true sanctuary, streaming beautiful natural light through gorgeous windows. Other features include gas grill, Brand new washer and dryer, 40 Amp line in the garage for car charging, ecobee thermostat controls and patio area to enjoy the beautiful spring weather. Walking distance to many area bars, restaurants, bike trail and new Heights HEB.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1025 W 21st Street have any available units?
1025 W 21st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1025 W 21st Street have?
Some of 1025 W 21st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1025 W 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
1025 W 21st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 W 21st Street pet-friendly?
No, 1025 W 21st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1025 W 21st Street offer parking?
Yes, 1025 W 21st Street offers parking.
Does 1025 W 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1025 W 21st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 W 21st Street have a pool?
No, 1025 W 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 1025 W 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 1025 W 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 W 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1025 W 21st Street has units with dishwashers.

