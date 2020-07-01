1025 W 21st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Immaculate Tuscan style home located in a small gated community in the heart of Shady Acres! Open floor plan with lots of windows and tons of natural light. Large island with pendent lights is the focal point of the gorgeous kitchen. Stainless steel appliances including a wine fridge. Kitchen and living room come together making it an entertainers dream. Master bedroom is a true sanctuary, streaming beautiful natural light through gorgeous windows. Other features include gas grill, Brand new washer and dryer, 40 Amp line in the garage for car charging, ecobee thermostat controls and patio area to enjoy the beautiful spring weather. Walking distance to many area bars, restaurants, bike trail and new Heights HEB.