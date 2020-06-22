10202 Ella Lee Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage tennis court

Nicely updated 4/2.5 one story home in desirable Briargrove! Stylish tile flooring. Vaulted ceiling in den. Built in bookcases. Stunning fireplace. Formal dining room that could be perfect for an office or play room. Large breakfast room. Granite counters in the kitchen along with a Thermador induction cooktop! Master bedroom suite has luxurious bath, two sinks, vanity area, his and hers closets. Cedar closet. Covered patio. Gated driveway access to the two car garage. Corner lot. Located across the street from the neighborhood pool and tennis courts. Easy access to Beltway 8, I-10 and Westheimer. Minutes away from Westchase District, City Centre and Terry Hershey Park. THIS HOME DID NOT FLOOD! Be sure to check out the 360 virtual tour!