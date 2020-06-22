All apartments in Houston
Last updated August 29 2019

10202 Ella Lee Lane

10202 Ella Lee Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10202 Ella Lee Lane, Houston, TX 77042
Briarforest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Nicely updated 4/2.5 one story home in desirable Briargrove! Stylish tile flooring. Vaulted ceiling in den. Built in bookcases. Stunning fireplace. Formal dining room that could be perfect for an office or play room. Large breakfast room. Granite counters in the kitchen along with a Thermador induction cooktop! Master bedroom suite has luxurious bath, two sinks, vanity area, his and hers closets. Cedar closet. Covered patio. Gated driveway access to the two car garage. Corner lot. Located across the street from the neighborhood pool and tennis courts. Easy access to Beltway 8, I-10 and Westheimer. Minutes away from Westchase District, City Centre and Terry Hershey Park. THIS HOME DID NOT FLOOD! Be sure to check out the 360 virtual tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10202 Ella Lee Lane have any available units?
10202 Ella Lee Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10202 Ella Lee Lane have?
Some of 10202 Ella Lee Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10202 Ella Lee Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10202 Ella Lee Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10202 Ella Lee Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10202 Ella Lee Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 10202 Ella Lee Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10202 Ella Lee Lane offers parking.
Does 10202 Ella Lee Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10202 Ella Lee Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10202 Ella Lee Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10202 Ella Lee Lane has a pool.
Does 10202 Ella Lee Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 10202 Ella Lee Lane has accessible units.
Does 10202 Ella Lee Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10202 Ella Lee Lane has units with dishwashers.

