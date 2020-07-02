All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 1 2020 at 3:27 PM

1011 Daria Drive

1011 Daria Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1011 Daria Drive, Houston, TX 77079
Memorial

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Lovely 5 BR, 4.5 BATH - KING Size home, 4846 sf. Private gate, oversized 2 1/2 car garage. TANKLESS water heater, 2017 ROOF, 2017 PEX piping, 2018 majority of Siding replaced with durable Cement board, Renovation before and after Barker Reservoir release, remediated, stripped to studs. New fans & new windows 2018 downstairs, New HVAC 2017, all new kitchen & Baths w/ granite counters, electric cooktop w/ pot filler & LED lighted counters & cabinets, walk-in pantry. Garage workshop & oversized Mud Room with Sliding Barn door, TWO W/D connections up & down. Many extras, see features sheet in attachments. 5 spacious BR w/ 2 BR DOWN including the Master. Gigantic Game room! Lots of storage, BLINDS. A great home for any size family. additional parking in back, & plenty of court play space. Dining Room has striking Globe Chandelier & tasteful porcelain faux woodgrain flooring downstairs. Awesome Natural Light w/ wall of windows in Family room. Smart Closet, w/pre-wired speakers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1011 Daria Drive have any available units?
1011 Daria Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1011 Daria Drive have?
Some of 1011 Daria Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1011 Daria Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1011 Daria Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 Daria Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1011 Daria Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1011 Daria Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1011 Daria Drive offers parking.
Does 1011 Daria Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1011 Daria Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 Daria Drive have a pool?
No, 1011 Daria Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1011 Daria Drive have accessible units?
No, 1011 Daria Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1011 Daria Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1011 Daria Drive has units with dishwashers.

