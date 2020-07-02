1011 Daria Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Lovely 5 BR, 4.5 BATH - KING Size home, 4846 sf. Private gate, oversized 2 1/2 car garage. TANKLESS water heater, 2017 ROOF, 2017 PEX piping, 2018 majority of Siding replaced with durable Cement board, Renovation before and after Barker Reservoir release, remediated, stripped to studs. New fans & new windows 2018 downstairs, New HVAC 2017, all new kitchen & Baths w/ granite counters, electric cooktop w/ pot filler & LED lighted counters & cabinets, walk-in pantry. Garage workshop & oversized Mud Room with Sliding Barn door, TWO W/D connections up & down. Many extras, see features sheet in attachments. 5 spacious BR w/ 2 BR DOWN including the Master. Gigantic Game room! Lots of storage, BLINDS. A great home for any size family. additional parking in back, & plenty of court play space. Dining Room has striking Globe Chandelier & tasteful porcelain faux woodgrain flooring downstairs. Awesome Natural Light w/ wall of windows in Family room. Smart Closet, w/pre-wired speakers.