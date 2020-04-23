10051 Westpark Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

Nicely updated 1/1 unit for rent. New tile floors. New appliances including dishwasher, cooktop stove and over the range microwave. New counter tops in the kitchen, sink and faucet. High ceilings in the living room. New paint. Washer and Dryer included. Updated bathroom double vanity. Updated shower with tub and glass shower. Well maintained condos, full time security on property, tennis courts, updated clubhouse, 3 sparkling pools. A few minutes from Galleria, closed to Westpark tollway and minutes from beltway 8.