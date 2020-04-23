All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 10051 Westpark Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
10051 Westpark Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10051 Westpark Drive

10051 Westpark Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Westchase
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10051 Westpark Dr, Houston, TX 77042
Westchase

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Nicely updated 1/1 unit for rent. New tile floors. New appliances including dishwasher, cooktop stove and over the range microwave. New counter tops in the kitchen, sink and faucet. High ceilings in the living room. New paint. Washer and Dryer included. Updated bathroom double vanity. Updated shower with tub and glass shower. Well maintained condos, full time security on property, tennis courts, updated clubhouse, 3 sparkling pools. A few minutes from Galleria, closed to Westpark tollway and minutes from beltway 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10051 Westpark Drive have any available units?
10051 Westpark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10051 Westpark Drive have?
Some of 10051 Westpark Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10051 Westpark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10051 Westpark Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10051 Westpark Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10051 Westpark Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 10051 Westpark Drive offer parking?
No, 10051 Westpark Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10051 Westpark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10051 Westpark Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10051 Westpark Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10051 Westpark Drive has a pool.
Does 10051 Westpark Drive have accessible units?
No, 10051 Westpark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10051 Westpark Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10051 Westpark Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westbury Reserve
12261 Fondren Rd
Houston, TX 77035
Garrott
3602 Garrott Street
Houston, TX 77006
420 W. Alabama
420 West Alabama Street
Houston, TX 77006
Providence Uptown
3323 McCue Rd
Houston, TX 77056
Reserve at Creekbend
7600 Creekbend Dr
Houston, TX 77071
Villas at Cypresswood
9844 Cypresswood Dr
Houston, TX 77070
Springwood Park
1500 Witte Rd
Houston, TX 77080
The Dacoma
3900 Dacoma Street
Houston, TX 77092

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston