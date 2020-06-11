All apartments in Houston
10014 Cliffwood Drive
10014 Cliffwood Drive

10014 Cliffwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10014 Cliffwood Drive, Houston, TX 77035
Willow Meadows - Willowbend

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
alarm system
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
garage
pet friendly
Perfect Open- style 3 bedroom- 2 bath home. TOTALY REMODELED INSIDE- New laminate floors, new paint, new cabinets, new appliances, new carpets in bedrooms. This home has laminate floors, and tile throughout. Separate dining room. Kitchen has lots of custom built in cabinets/ storage space. A true wet room/ seperate Coat room, upon entry from garage, with extra space for an extra refrigerator. Ready for immediate move in. energy efficient windows. Home comes with Simply Safe Alarm System. Sprinkler and maintenance included. Lawn and optional cleaning/ maid service available. Pets Allowed/ No Pet deposit required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10014 Cliffwood Drive have any available units?
10014 Cliffwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10014 Cliffwood Drive have?
Some of 10014 Cliffwood Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10014 Cliffwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10014 Cliffwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10014 Cliffwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10014 Cliffwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10014 Cliffwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10014 Cliffwood Drive offers parking.
Does 10014 Cliffwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10014 Cliffwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10014 Cliffwood Drive have a pool?
No, 10014 Cliffwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10014 Cliffwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 10014 Cliffwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10014 Cliffwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10014 Cliffwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

