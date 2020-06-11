10014 Cliffwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system garage pet friendly

Perfect Open- style 3 bedroom- 2 bath home. TOTALY REMODELED INSIDE- New laminate floors, new paint, new cabinets, new appliances, new carpets in bedrooms. This home has laminate floors, and tile throughout. Separate dining room. Kitchen has lots of custom built in cabinets/ storage space. A true wet room/ seperate Coat room, upon entry from garage, with extra space for an extra refrigerator. Ready for immediate move in. energy efficient windows. Home comes with Simply Safe Alarm System. Sprinkler and maintenance included. Lawn and optional cleaning/ maid service available. Pets Allowed/ No Pet deposit required