All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1 Hermann Museum Circle Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1 Hermann Museum Circle Drive
Last updated July 3 2019 at 4:58 AM

1 Hermann Museum Circle Drive

1 Hermann Museum Circle Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Medical Center
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1 Hermann Museum Circle Dr, Houston, TX 77004
Medical Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
internet cafe
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
valet service
yoga
1 Hermann Museum Circle Drive, Houston, TX 77004 - 3 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Hadi Hassan, Taco Street Locating, (305) 505-5771. Available from: 07/02/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. So you’ve just become a professional golf star. Cool Right? Most people thought you were crazy when you quit your job a few months ago to enter the sport professionally. Prior to this, your only experience playing golf was getting sloppy drunk on first dates at putt-putt courses. But you knew this would be a cake walk. After all, pretty much everything in your life has come easy. Sports, art, business, etc. This would be nothing. And you were right, you’re awesome. What’s cool now, is that your recent victory has awarded you one of the coolest rewards you could have imagined. Drum roll...It's a swanky new apartment right next to your favorite golf course! Oh my goodness, it’s so amazing. Those built in bookshelves will be perfect for your trophies and or fancy philosophy books. ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Newly Renovated Units Available Brushed Chrome Hardware Spacious, Open Kitchen With Abundant Cabinet Space And Island* Breakfast Bar With Pendant Lighting Built-In Bookshelves Ceiling Fan Deep Soaking Roman Bathtubs Dramatic Ceramic Tile Entries, Baths And Kitchens (Including Backsplash)* Dual Master Bath Sinks With Vanity Exposed Brick Walls Glass Enclosed Standup Shower Granite Countertops Individual Climate Control Lofty Nine Foot Ceilings With Stunning Crown Molding* On Site Storage Oversized Walk-In Closets Patio With Storage Closet Personal Laundry Room With Full-Size Washer And Dryer Included* Pre-Wired For Cable In Living Room And Bedrooms Spacious Floor Plans With Large Rooms Stainless Steel And Black Appliances Wheelchair Accessible Wood Flooring ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities New Pet Playland Park with Pet Washing Station 24/7 Smart Market Shopping The Hub by Amazon 24/7 Package Locker Access Apartment Butler Concierge Apple Airplay-Compatible Game Room With Shuffleboard, Nostalgia Arcade, And Foosball Clubhouse Complimentary Wi-Fi Access In Common Areas* Convenient Access To Major Highways Convenient Multi-Level Parking Garage Courtyard with Fire Pit Designer Color Schemes Elevator Services Executive Conference Center Extended Concierge Service Hrs Fully Equipped Business Center With Wi-Fi Gas Grilling Stations by Pit Masters of Texas High-Speed Internet Available Indoor Mail Facility Major Regional Employers In Immediate Area Medical Center Shuttle New Spin Room for Cycle Enthusiasts Night Patrol Official Uber Pick Up/Drop-off Location Open 42-Inch Entertainment Bar Picnic Areas With Zen Garden Landscaping Planned Resident Social Activities Putting Green Remote Controlled Limited Entry Gates Resident Cyber Cafe With Starbucks Coffee Two 24-Hr State-Of-The-Art Fitness Studios Two Resort Style Pools Valet Dry Cleaning We Offer Zipcars Onsite Welcome Center With Professional On-Site Management Yoga/Pilates Room With Scheduled Monthly Classes _______________________________________ Looking for a new apartment? We’re Taco Street Houston. A taco organization with an apartment locating problem. Don’t worry, it makes sense. We’re awesome like that extra hunk of guacamole that gracefully mounts your al-pastor. Awesome like the creamy salsa verde that provides the cool and spicy balance to your barbacoa. We’re the warm corn and or flour tortilla that brings order to your chaotic apartment research mess. Together, we can do something beautiful - finding you that new apartment. Plus, you don’t have to pay us anything. Cool! [ Published 3-Jul-19 / ID 3057358 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Hermann Museum Circle Drive have any available units?
1 Hermann Museum Circle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 Hermann Museum Circle Drive have?
Some of 1 Hermann Museum Circle Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Hermann Museum Circle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1 Hermann Museum Circle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Hermann Museum Circle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 Hermann Museum Circle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1 Hermann Museum Circle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1 Hermann Museum Circle Drive offers parking.
Does 1 Hermann Museum Circle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Hermann Museum Circle Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Hermann Museum Circle Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1 Hermann Museum Circle Drive has a pool.
Does 1 Hermann Museum Circle Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 1 Hermann Museum Circle Drive has accessible units.
Does 1 Hermann Museum Circle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Hermann Museum Circle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Ranch at Shadow Lake
2920 Shadowbriar Dr
Houston, TX 77082
Oaks of Westchase
2851 Wallingford Dr
Houston, TX 77042
Cabochon at River Oaks
2828 Bammel Ln
Houston, TX 77098
1919 Portsmouth St
1919 Portsmouth St
Houston, TX 77098
Advenir at Wynstone
6464 E Sam Houston Pkwy N
Houston, TX 77049
Vintage Park
15727 Cutten Rd
Houston, TX 77070
Riverwalk
450 Normandy St
Houston, TX 77015
Windsor Shepherd
611 Shepherd Drive
Houston, TX 77007

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston