1 Hermann Museum Circle Drive, Houston, TX 77004 - 3 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Hadi Hassan, Taco Street Locating, (305) 505-5771. Available from: 07/02/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. So you’ve just become a professional golf star. Cool Right? Most people thought you were crazy when you quit your job a few months ago to enter the sport professionally. Prior to this, your only experience playing golf was getting sloppy drunk on first dates at putt-putt courses. But you knew this would be a cake walk. After all, pretty much everything in your life has come easy. Sports, art, business, etc. This would be nothing. And you were right, you’re awesome. What’s cool now, is that your recent victory has awarded you one of the coolest rewards you could have imagined. Drum roll...It's a swanky new apartment right next to your favorite golf course! Oh my goodness, it’s so amazing. Those built in bookshelves will be perfect for your trophies and or fancy philosophy books. ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Newly Renovated Units Available Brushed Chrome Hardware Spacious, Open Kitchen With Abundant Cabinet Space And Island* Breakfast Bar With Pendant Lighting Built-In Bookshelves Ceiling Fan Deep Soaking Roman Bathtubs Dramatic Ceramic Tile Entries, Baths And Kitchens (Including Backsplash)* Dual Master Bath Sinks With Vanity Exposed Brick Walls Glass Enclosed Standup Shower Granite Countertops Individual Climate Control Lofty Nine Foot Ceilings With Stunning Crown Molding* On Site Storage Oversized Walk-In Closets Patio With Storage Closet Personal Laundry Room With Full-Size Washer And Dryer Included* Pre-Wired For Cable In Living Room And Bedrooms Spacious Floor Plans With Large Rooms Stainless Steel And Black Appliances Wheelchair Accessible Wood Flooring ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities New Pet Playland Park with Pet Washing Station 24/7 Smart Market Shopping The Hub by Amazon 24/7 Package Locker Access Apartment Butler Concierge Apple Airplay-Compatible Game Room With Shuffleboard, Nostalgia Arcade, And Foosball Clubhouse Complimentary Wi-Fi Access In Common Areas* Convenient Access To Major Highways Convenient Multi-Level Parking Garage Courtyard with Fire Pit Designer Color Schemes Elevator Services Executive Conference Center Extended Concierge Service Hrs Fully Equipped Business Center With Wi-Fi Gas Grilling Stations by Pit Masters of Texas High-Speed Internet Available Indoor Mail Facility Major Regional Employers In Immediate Area Medical Center Shuttle New Spin Room for Cycle Enthusiasts Night Patrol Official Uber Pick Up/Drop-off Location Open 42-Inch Entertainment Bar Picnic Areas With Zen Garden Landscaping Planned Resident Social Activities Putting Green Remote Controlled Limited Entry Gates Resident Cyber Cafe With Starbucks Coffee Two 24-Hr State-Of-The-Art Fitness Studios Two Resort Style Pools Valet Dry Cleaning We Offer Zipcars Onsite Welcome Center With Professional On-Site Management Yoga/Pilates Room With Scheduled Monthly Classes _______________________________________ Looking for a new apartment? We’re Taco Street Houston. A taco organization with an apartment locating problem. Don’t worry, it makes sense. We’re awesome like that extra hunk of guacamole that gracefully mounts your al-pastor. Awesome like the creamy salsa verde that provides the cool and spicy balance to your barbacoa. We’re the warm corn and or flour tortilla that brings order to your chaotic apartment research mess. Together, we can do something beautiful - finding you that new apartment. Plus, you don’t have to pay us anything. Cool! [ Published 3-Jul-19 / ID 3057358 ]