Home
/
Georgetown, TX
/
208 Jan Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
208 Jan Ln
208 Jan Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
208 Jan Lane, Georgetown, TX 78626
Raintree
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**Georgetown Home close to Southwestern University & Major Roads** Shopping within a mile. Fenced Yard. On Cul-De-Sac. 1 Dining. 1 Living. Utility Room. 1 Car Garage. Ceiling Fans. Gas Range.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 208 Jan Ln have any available units?
208 Jan Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Georgetown, TX
.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Georgetown Rent Report
.
What amenities does 208 Jan Ln have?
Some of 208 Jan Ln's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 208 Jan Ln currently offering any rent specials?
208 Jan Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Jan Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 208 Jan Ln is pet friendly.
Does 208 Jan Ln offer parking?
Yes, 208 Jan Ln offers parking.
Does 208 Jan Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 Jan Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Jan Ln have a pool?
No, 208 Jan Ln does not have a pool.
Does 208 Jan Ln have accessible units?
No, 208 Jan Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Jan Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 208 Jan Ln has units with dishwashers.
