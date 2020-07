Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel dishwasher furnished in unit laundry carpet garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking bbq/grill garage gym 24hr maintenance courtyard

The peaceful neighborhood of Linea sits along the waterline of the San Gabriel River within historic Georgetown. Come home to more space, privacy and all the flexibility of renting but without the hassles of homeownership. Linea has 5 spacious three- or four-bedroom rental homes to choose from, all with open floor plans, tall ceilings, modern finishes, stainless steel appliances, private backyards and front porches.