Waters Edge Apartment Homes.

Lease Length: 7-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Application Fee per person
Deposit: $150 (1 Bedroom) and $250 (2 Bedroom). Additional Deposit based on credit/rental history up to one month's rent.
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Billing Admin fee of $3, Pest Control Fee of $3, and a Trash Fee of $10