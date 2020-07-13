All apartments in Georgetown
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Waters Edge Apartment Homes

25 Waters Edge Cir · (512) 942-0546
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

25 Waters Edge Cir, Georgetown, TX 78626

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0924 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,052

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Unit 1622 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,063

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Unit 1227 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,142

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 736 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Waters Edge Apartment Homes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
Welcome home to Water's Edge Luxury Apartment Homes where you can relax and enjoy a carefree lifestyle in a park-like setting surrounded by beautiful river and canyon views.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Application Fee per person
Deposit: $150 (1 Bedroom) and $250 (2 Bedroom). Additional Deposit based on credit/rental history up to one month's rent.
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Billing Admin fee of $3, Pest Control Fee of $3, and a Trash Fee of $10
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $300
limit: 1
rent: $10
restrictions: Animals must be at least a year old, no aggressive breeds, and 40lb. max.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open parking, Carport Parking $45, and Garage Parking $85.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Waters Edge Apartment Homes have any available units?
Waters Edge Apartment Homes has 3 units available starting at $1,052 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does Waters Edge Apartment Homes have?
Some of Waters Edge Apartment Homes's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Waters Edge Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Waters Edge Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Waters Edge Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Waters Edge Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Waters Edge Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Waters Edge Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Waters Edge Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Waters Edge Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Waters Edge Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Waters Edge Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Waters Edge Apartment Homes have accessible units?
Yes, Waters Edge Apartment Homes has accessible units.
Does Waters Edge Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Waters Edge Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.

