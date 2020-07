Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance package receiving tennis court alarm system

Nestled in tranquil, custom landscaped settings, The Boulders Apartments in Garland, Texas, offers you the comfort, convenience and versatility to fit your lifestyle. Conveniently located in Garland with easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment as well as I-30, I-635, and Lake Ray Hubbard. The Boulders offers amenities such as limited access gates, 24-hour fitness center, free covered parking, double tennis courts and a refreshing swimming pool.