Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:06 AM

Lake Meadows

5409 Zion Rd · (972) 846-0726
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5409 Zion Rd, Garland, TX 75043
Crystal

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2202 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,142

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1058 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lake Meadows.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
lobby
online portal
package receiving
volleyball court
Experience your new apartment at Lake Meadows Apartments. Residents can easily connect with a number of points of interest in the surrounding area. Choose between 1 to 2 bedroom floorplans and then swing by for a time to see the community up-close. You'll experience a unique variety of features and amenities at this community like convenient on-site parking options, rentable storage units, sparkling pool and a fitness center. Enjoy being just minutes from Lake Ray Hubbard as well as close to Downtown. It's time to love where you live. Stop by for a visit today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 (Premium), 7, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $65 single or $95 couple or 2 applications
Deposit: $350 (1 bedroom); $450 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Weight Limit: 75 lbs. Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lake Meadows have any available units?
Lake Meadows has a unit available for $1,142 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does Lake Meadows have?
Some of Lake Meadows's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lake Meadows currently offering any rent specials?
Lake Meadows is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lake Meadows pet-friendly?
Yes, Lake Meadows is pet friendly.
Does Lake Meadows offer parking?
Yes, Lake Meadows offers parking.
Does Lake Meadows have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lake Meadows does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lake Meadows have a pool?
Yes, Lake Meadows has a pool.
Does Lake Meadows have accessible units?
Yes, Lake Meadows has accessible units.
Does Lake Meadows have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lake Meadows has units with dishwashers.
