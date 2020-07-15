Lake Meadows

Lease Length: 3 (Premium), 7, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $65 single or $95 couple or 2 applications
Deposit: $350 (1 bedroom); $450 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Weight Limit: 75 lbs. Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Parking Lot.