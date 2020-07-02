All apartments in Garland
Last updated July 31 2019 at 11:16 PM

3210 FLAGSTONE Drive

3210 Flagstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3210 Flagstone Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Apollo

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Vaulted Kitchen ceiling and thermal sky light; crown molding; tile; ceiling fans. Owner requires a 2 year lease. Pets & the deposit considered on individual basis. PayPal link at LindaWaller. com. Application & rental criteria uploaded into document storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3210 FLAGSTONE Drive have any available units?
3210 FLAGSTONE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3210 FLAGSTONE Drive have?
Some of 3210 FLAGSTONE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3210 FLAGSTONE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3210 FLAGSTONE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3210 FLAGSTONE Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3210 FLAGSTONE Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3210 FLAGSTONE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3210 FLAGSTONE Drive offers parking.
Does 3210 FLAGSTONE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3210 FLAGSTONE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3210 FLAGSTONE Drive have a pool?
No, 3210 FLAGSTONE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3210 FLAGSTONE Drive have accessible units?
No, 3210 FLAGSTONE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3210 FLAGSTONE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3210 FLAGSTONE Drive has units with dishwashers.

