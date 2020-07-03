Rent Calculator
306 Parker Road
Last updated May 14 2019 at 2:07 AM
306 Parker Road
306 Parker Road
306 Parker Road, Garland, TX 75040
Estates-Heights
Amenities
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
3 bedrooms. 1 full bath.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 306 Parker Road have any available units?
306 Parker Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 306 Parker Road currently offering any rent specials?
306 Parker Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 Parker Road pet-friendly?
No, 306 Parker Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 306 Parker Road offer parking?
No, 306 Parker Road does not offer parking.
Does 306 Parker Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 Parker Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 Parker Road have a pool?
No, 306 Parker Road does not have a pool.
Does 306 Parker Road have accessible units?
No, 306 Parker Road does not have accessible units.
Does 306 Parker Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 306 Parker Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 306 Parker Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 306 Parker Road does not have units with air conditioning.
