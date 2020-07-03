All apartments in Garland
3032 Big Oaks Drive
Last updated February 24 2020 at 6:20 PM

3032 Big Oaks Drive

3032 Big Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3032 Big Oaks Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Oakridge

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nicely updated 3-2-2 home with split bedrooms. Master bathroom has double vanities and remodeled bath shower. Kitchen features granite kitchen counter top with great view of the open field beyond the backyard. Huge skylights brighten up the living room and the wet bar. Convenient to shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3032 Big Oaks Drive have any available units?
3032 Big Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3032 Big Oaks Drive have?
Some of 3032 Big Oaks Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3032 Big Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3032 Big Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3032 Big Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3032 Big Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 3032 Big Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3032 Big Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 3032 Big Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3032 Big Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3032 Big Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 3032 Big Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3032 Big Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 3032 Big Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3032 Big Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3032 Big Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.

