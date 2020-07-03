3032 Big Oaks Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Nicely updated 3-2-2 home with split bedrooms. Master bathroom has double vanities and remodeled bath shower. Kitchen features granite kitchen counter top with great view of the open field beyond the backyard. Huge skylights brighten up the living room and the wet bar. Convenient to shopping and restaurants.