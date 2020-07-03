3032 Big Oaks Drive

Nicely updated 3-2-2 home with split bedrooms. Master bathroom has double vanities and remodeled bath shower. Kitchen features granite kitchen counter top with great view of the open field beyond the backyard. Huge skylights brighten up the living room and the wet bar. Convenient to shopping and restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
