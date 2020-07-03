Rent Calculator
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
2710 Brookcrest Drive
Last updated March 6 2020 at 5:58 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2710 Brookcrest Drive
2710 Brookcrest Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2710 Brookcrest Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Century
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
A nice single home in a nice neighborhood. House is close to schools, gyms. Not too far from Firewheel Malls and shopping centers. Ready for Move-in!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2710 Brookcrest Drive have any available units?
2710 Brookcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 2710 Brookcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2710 Brookcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2710 Brookcrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2710 Brookcrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 2710 Brookcrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2710 Brookcrest Drive offers parking.
Does 2710 Brookcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2710 Brookcrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2710 Brookcrest Drive have a pool?
No, 2710 Brookcrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2710 Brookcrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 2710 Brookcrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2710 Brookcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2710 Brookcrest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2710 Brookcrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2710 Brookcrest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
