Last updated December 1 2019 at 9:35 AM

1827 Highbrook Court

1827 Highbrook Court · No Longer Available
Location

1827 Highbrook Court, Garland, TX 75044

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1827 Highbrook Court have any available units?
1827 Highbrook Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1827 Highbrook Court have?
Some of 1827 Highbrook Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1827 Highbrook Court currently offering any rent specials?
1827 Highbrook Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1827 Highbrook Court pet-friendly?
No, 1827 Highbrook Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 1827 Highbrook Court offer parking?
Yes, 1827 Highbrook Court offers parking.
Does 1827 Highbrook Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1827 Highbrook Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1827 Highbrook Court have a pool?
No, 1827 Highbrook Court does not have a pool.
Does 1827 Highbrook Court have accessible units?
No, 1827 Highbrook Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1827 Highbrook Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1827 Highbrook Court has units with dishwashers.

