1506 Leicester St
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:31 AM

1506 Leicester St

1506 Leicester Street · No Longer Available
Location

1506 Leicester Street, Garland, TX 75044
Holford

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Very nice, large 3 bedroom home in Garland. Large open living room with fireplace, 3 large bedrooms with nice size closets. Large kitchen with appliances and eat-in area. Nice large formal dinning room. Big backyard with covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1506 Leicester St have any available units?
1506 Leicester St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1506 Leicester St have?
Some of 1506 Leicester St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1506 Leicester St currently offering any rent specials?
1506 Leicester St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1506 Leicester St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1506 Leicester St is pet friendly.
Does 1506 Leicester St offer parking?
Yes, 1506 Leicester St offers parking.
Does 1506 Leicester St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1506 Leicester St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1506 Leicester St have a pool?
No, 1506 Leicester St does not have a pool.
Does 1506 Leicester St have accessible units?
No, 1506 Leicester St does not have accessible units.
Does 1506 Leicester St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1506 Leicester St has units with dishwashers.

